Advertisement

Yamama Cement Co reported a net profit of SAR482.9m (US$128.8m) in 2025, up 14.8 per cent from SAR 420.7m in 2024, supported by higher sales volumes and additional revenues from the sale of production line accessories and gas turbines.

Revenues increased 21.3 per cent YoY to SAR1.42bn from SAR1.17bn in 2024. However, gross profit was broadly stable at SAR533.6m, while operating income declined 6.7 per cent to SAR418.7m. Earnings per share rose to SAR2.38 from SAR 2.08 in the previous year.

The company said profit growth was partly offset by lower average selling prices, higher fuel and administrative costs, and provisions for asset and credit losses.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, net profit rose 49.4 per cent YoY to SAR 183.9m from SAR123.1m, as revenues increased eight per cent to SAR 400m. On a sequential basis, Q4 earnings increased sharply from SAR 35.9m in the third quarter.

Total shareholders’ equity reached SAR4.96bn as of 31 December 2025, compared with SAR4.84bn a year earlier.