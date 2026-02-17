Advertisement

Libya’s Ministry of Industry and Minerals has held talks with Chinese company Goodwill Ceramic (Wankang) Ltd regarding plans to establish a new cement plant with a proposed capacity of 2Mta.

During a meeting led by the ministry’s undersecretary for public affairs, production and industrial zones, Mustafa Al-Samou, discussions focused on regulatory and technical procedures required to advance the project, as well as alignment with national industrial development plans.

The proposed facility would incorporate modern production technologies and comply with environmental standards aimed at reducing carbon emissions, in line with Libya’s stated ambition to promote greener industrial development.

The ministry emphasised that compliance with Libyan legal and technical standards would be essential to ensure product quality and competitiveness. Officials described the project as supporting reconstruction efforts and strengthening domestic cement supply.

Representatives of Goodwill Ceramic expressed readiness to complete all required procedures in coordination with the relevant authorities and to implement the project within Libya’s legal framework.