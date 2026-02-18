Advertisement

Cemex is strengthening collaboration with cross-industry partners to accelerate sustainability initiatives across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and support the decarbonisation of its operations.

A key focus has been on improving circularity and waste management. In Croatia, Cemex partnered with the City of Kaštela Council to establish Reciklator, the first construction and demolition waste recycling facility in Split-Dalmatia County. The plant can process around 30,000tpa and supports the EU’s 2030 goals to reduce landfilling and increase circular solutions, while also providing local communities with more accessible waste management options.

Cemex is also working with partners to reduce emissions in construction. In early 2025, it launched a partnership with Spanish developer Metrovacesa, supplying more than 19,500m3 of Vertua® lower-carbon concrete for three residential projects in Eastern Spain. Cemex estimates the use of Vertua avoided around 1709t of CO 2 during construction. In the UAE, Cemex is collaborating with RMB ReadyMix Concrete, with Vertua cement fully integrated into RMB’s operations.

In addition, Cemex signed an agreement with renewable energy provider Statkraft. Since January 2025, Cemex’s cement and ready-mix plants in Poland have been supplied with wind and photovoltaic electricity, covering around 30 per cent of annual energy demand.

Paul Fletcher, head of sustainability for Europe at Cemex, said partnerships are central to the company’s ambition to become carbon neutral by 2050.