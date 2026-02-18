Elengy has welcomed the State’s announcements supporting CO2 capture projects led by Vicat, Lafarge France (Holcim Group) and Heidelberg Materials France, describing them as a strong signal for the development of carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) value chains in France.
The company said major initiatives such as RhôneCO2 and GOCO2 are expected to help structure the sector by enabling the capture of around 3Mta of unavoidable CO22 from three large industrial sites. Elengy added that these projects could also help safeguard local industrial facilities and jobs, while supporting the creation of CO2 transport infrastructure to facilitate the emergence of a CO2 utilisation and recovery industry.
As a leading LNG terminal operator, Elengy – part of ENGIE – said it intends to put its expertise at the service of low-carbon solutions and contribute to regional competitiveness and the energy transition.