Elengy has welcomed the State’s announcements supporting CO 2 capture projects led by Vicat, Lafarge France (Holcim Group) and Heidelberg Materials France, describing them as a strong signal for the development of carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) value chains in France.

The company said major initiatives such as RhôneCO 2 and GOCO 2 are expected to help structure the sector by enabling the capture of around 3Mta of unavoidable CO2 2 from three large industrial sites. Elengy added that these projects could also help safeguard local industrial facilities and jobs, while supporting the creation of CO 2 transport infrastructure to facilitate the emergence of a CO 2 utilisation and recovery industry.

As a leading LNG terminal operator, Elengy – part of ENGIE – said it intends to put its expertise at the service of low-carbon solutions and contribute to regional competitiveness and the energy transition.