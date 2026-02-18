Advertisement

Germany-based Qlar Group GmbH (formerly Schenck Process) has announced that its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), confirming alignment with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C climate goal.

The validation covers Qlar’s near-term and long-term targets, including reductions in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and a commitment to address Scope 3 emissions across its value chain. The company has also set a net-zero target for 2050.

SBTi validation provides independent confirmation that Qlar’s decarbonisation pathway is consistent with climate science. The company said the approval reflects its commitment to integrating sustainability into its global operations and supporting customers in energy-intensive industries, including cement, in reducing their carbon footprints.

Qlar supplies weighing, feeding and process technology used in bulk materials handling and alternative fuel systems, which can contribute to emissions reductions in cement production.