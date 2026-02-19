Advertisement

Cemex is strengthening collaboration with public and private partners across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to support decarbonisation and circularity initiatives.

In Croatia, Cemex and the City of Kaštela have established Reciklator, the first construction and demolition waste recycling facility in Split-Dalmatia County. The plant has an annual processing capacity of around 30,000t and supports EU objectives to reduce landfilling and promote circular construction materials.

In Spain, Cemex supplied more than 19,500m3 of its Vertua® lower-carbon concrete for three residential developments by Metrovacesa in eastern Spain. The company estimates that the use of Vertua products avoided approximately 1709t of CO 2 emissions during construction. In the UAE, Vertua cement has been integrated into RMB ReadyMix Concrete’s operations as part of efforts to expand lower-carbon materials in the region.

Cemex has also entered into an agreement with renewable energy provider Statkraft, under which electricity from wind and photovoltaic farms has been supplied to Cemex’s cement and ready-mix plants in Poland since January 2025. The arrangement is expected to cover around 30 per cent of the sites’ annual electricity demand.

The initiatives form part of Cemex’s broader sustainability strategy aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, with an emphasis on clinker reduction, circular material use and increased renewable energy integration across its cement operations.