Advertisement

Votorantim Cimentos is pushing ahead with its BRL5bn investment programme in Brazil for 2024–28, combining sustainability initiatives with projects to raise production and competitiveness. The company said the latest measures will lift its operational cement capacity in Brazil by 3.7Mta from 2026.

On the energy side, Votorantim Cimentos signed a power purchase agreement with Auren Energia to supply renewable electricity to its sites in Brazil’s Northeast and Southeast. The energy will come from the Cajuína I wind farm complex in Lajes, Rio Grande do Norte, and Votorantim will also become a partner in part of the project, subject to customary closing conditions. Clean power from the wind farm is expected to begin in March 2026, taking the share of renewables in the company’s Brazilian electricity consumption to more than 90 per cent.

The company also announced a new mortar plant in Edealina, Goiás, with 300,000t per year capacity, scheduled to start operations in mid-2027. In parallel, Votorantim is expanding its Edealina cement plant with a new grinding line, doubling capacity to 2Mt per year, with start-up expected in April 2026.

Additional projects include modernising the Xambioá kiln, restarting mills in Esteio and Laranjeiras, and expanding Nobres.