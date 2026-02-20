PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk, (Heidelberg Materials Group), has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Paser Regency Government to utilise refuse-derived fuel (RDF) from processed municipal waste as an alternative fuel in its cement operations.

The MoU was signed in Jakarta on 12 February 2026 and witnessed by Indonesia’s Minister of Environment and Head of the Environmental Control Agency, Hanif Faisol Nurofiq, alongside Indocement President Director Christian Kartawijaya and Director Oey Marcos.

The partnership supports efforts to accelerate waste management in Paser Regency, where daily waste generation exceeded 121t in 2023. Two Integrated Waste Processing Facilities, TPST Janju and TPST Songka, with capacities of 10t per hour and 5t per hour respectively, will supply RDF for use in Indocement’s plants.

Kartawijaya said the initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to expanding environmentally friendly energy use and could serve as a model for collaboration between local governments and industry.

The Environment Minister welcomed the agreement, highlighting RDF’s potential to reduce landfill volumes, create economic value and advance a circular economy approach.