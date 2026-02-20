Advertisement

Star Cement Ltd has commenced commercial production at a new 2.0Mta grinding unit in Cachar, Assam, strengthening its presence in India’s north east.

In a regulatory filing under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company said its subsidiary, Star Cement North East Ltd, began commercial operations at the facility on 20 February 2026.

The commissioning adds 2.0Mta of grinding capacity in a region where infrastructure investment and construction-led demand remain key growth drivers. The new unit is expected to improve supply efficiency and logistical reach across core North Eastern markets, while reinforcing the company’s regional footprint.