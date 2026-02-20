Advertisement

Lindner Recyclingtech will present new shredding technology and integrated recycling solutions at IFAT Munich 2026 (Hall B6/251 and outdoor stand FM/708/2, 4–7 May), highlighting its focus on efficiency, reliability and digital service support.

The Austria-based manufacturer will feature its Urraco Evo twin-shaft shredder for heavy-duty applications such as scrap metal and mixed waste, alongside the Merak 2800 single-shaft shredder with a new drive concept designed to extend its application range.

Lindner will also introduce the fourth-generation Micromat Series IV, equipped with a synchronous reluctance motor delivering over 97 per cent efficiency (IE6 class) without rare earth metals, and a new multicut rotor to improve flexibility and reduce maintenance downtime.

The company will additionally promote its integrated engineering expertise, including shredding, sorting and washing systems, supported by its Nexus digital service platform for real-time performance monitoring and enhanced plant availability.