Cement demand in Bolivia saw a 18.4 per cent increase in 2025, according to the country’s statistics institute, INE.

In La Paz, the largest domestic cement market, consumption declined by 12.2 per cent YoY to 97,322t in December 2025 from 110,806t in December 2024. The Cochabamba market shrank by 6.5 per cent YoY to 75,496t from 80,745t over the same period while Santa Cruz dispatches dropped by 19.6 per cent YoY to 66,713t from 83,024t. However, in Chuquisaca, demand increased by 16.3 per cent YoY to 31,878t from 27,401t. Tarija, the fifth-largest market, saw a 44.3 per cent market contraction to 15,443t from 27,744t. In Oruro consumption halved to 13,059t in December 2025 from 26,516t and a similar drop was reported in Potosí as demand there fell to 11,088t from 22,888t. Cement consumption in Beni declined by 38.7 per cent YoY to 3072t from 5009t while in Pando, the country’s smallest market, there was a 54.3 per cent drop to 970t from 2120t in December 2024.

Bolivian cement consumption slips in 2025

In terms of full-year cement consumption, there was a 3.9 per cent YoY decline in Bolivian cement consumption in 2025 as data shows a drop to 3,941,949t in 2025 from 4,101,500t in the previous year.

While La Paz cement demand increased by 4.2 per cent to 1,127,449t in 2025 from 1,082,139t, Cochabamba, the second-largest market, saw a 12.9 per cent drop in demand to 908,556t from 1,042,700t in 2024 and a 4.6 per cent decrease was noted in Santa Cruz, the third-largest market, to 959,498t from 1,005,713t in 2024. Chuquisaca provided another positive data point as demand improved by 10 per cent YoY to 299,7795t in 2025 from 272,579t in the previous year. In Tarija, the market shrank by 8.9 per cent to 209,292t from 229,712t as did in Oruro, where dispatches were down 15.9 per cent YoY to 173,487t in 2025 from 206,255t in the prior year. There was a 1.7 per cent uptick in Potosí to 187,180t from 184,078t while Beni also saw demand expand, by 6.3 per cent, to 56,807t from 53,452t. But cement demand in Pando was down 20.1 per cent YoY to 19,885t from 24,873t in 2024.