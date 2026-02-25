Advertisement

Cement manufacturers are cautioning that retail prices may soon rise as severe congestion at Ghana’s ports continues to delay the discharge of clinker, the essential raw material for cement production. Vessels importing clinker are reportedly waiting between 13 and 20 days to berth, leading to escalating demurrage charges that industry players say could be passed on to consumers if the situation persists.

The concerns were raised at an emergency meeting on 23 February 2026, convened by Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare and Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe. The session brought together cement producers and key stakeholders to address operational bottlenecks that have left shipments stranded for up to three weeks.

Chief Executive of the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Ghana, Bishop Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, described the financial strain as severe, warning that prolonged delays are “leaking” industry resources. Manufacturers urged government to provide temporary relief, including access to additional berths and permission to handle non-dust raw materials such as gypsum and slag at alternative locations.

Minister Nikpe assured stakeholders that dredging works are being expedited, with partial relief expected within two weeks and full expansion by June. Until then, industry leaders warn that continued congestion could push cement prices upward, affecting consumers nationwide.