Advertisement

Heidelberg Materials delivered a record operating result in 2025, with result from current operations (RCO) rising six per cent year-on-year to EUR3.38bn (US$3.98bn), while revenue increased one per cent to EUR21.46bn.

Operating EBITDA improved four per cent to EUR4.68bn, lifting the EBITDA margin by 54bps to 21.8 per cent. Adjusted earnings per share rose four per cent to EUR12.41, while return on invested capital (ROIC) reached a new high of 10.4 per cent. Free cash flow amounted to EUR2.1bn, equivalent to a 45 per cent cash conversion rate, and leverage remained low at 1.2x.

Regionally, Europe delivered margin expansion, with full-year EBITDA margin rising to 20.5 per cent. Africa-Mediterranean-Western Asia posted double-digit earnings growth, while North America saw broadly stable profitability despite softer volumes. Asia-Pacific remained mixed, with pressure in Indonesia and China offsetting positive developments in India and Australia.

The group highlighted progress on its Transformation Accelerator Initiative, securing around EUR380m in savings in 2025, and reported further decarbonisation gains, with specific net CO 2 emissions reduced to 512kg CO 2 per tonne of cementitious material. The company also advanced its CCS projects, including Brevik (Norway) and Padeswood (UK), and continued rollout of its evoZero® near-zero cement product.

For 2026, Heidelberg Materials guides to RCO of EUR3.40-3.75bn and ROIC above 10 per cent.

Analysts BNP Paribas Equity Research noted that Heidelberg’s 4Q25 EBITDA rose five per cent on a like-for-like basis to EUR1.25bn, supported by a favourable price-cost spread, although volumes remained weaker. While the 2026 EBIT guidance sits slightly below the midpoint of consensus, analysts noted management’s typical conservatism early in the year and described the outlook commentary as upbeat.

They added that the stock’s rerating could continue as investors increasingly recognise the group’s improved capital discipline and sustainability-driven growth profile.