UK marine carbon capture pioneer Seabound has celebrated a major commercial milestone with the completion of its first full-scale onboard carbon capture systems at its Doncaster R&D hub. The achievement was unveiled during the “Seabound Sendoff”, attended by more than 70 customers, partners, investors and public sector representatives. Following successful land-based trials, the systems will be installed on the UBC Cork, a cement carrier chartered by Heidelberg Materials.

At the event, Seabound also announced a new partnership and EUR1.5m in funding from the European Space Agency to support commercial scale-up, alongside a collaboration with thyssenkrupp Polysius to produce green lime for net-positive carbon capture.

Founded in 2021, Seabound has raised over GBP8.5m (US$11.5m) and delivered multiple world-first pilots. CEO Alisha Fredriksson called the moment “years of engineering and collaboration coming together” as the company accelerates efforts to decarbonise global shipping.