Kohat Cement Co Ltd (KOHC) reported NPAT of PKR2.6bn (US$9.27m), down 25 per cent YoY and 12 per cent QoQ, at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on 25 February. This result brings 1HFY26 NPAT to PKR5.5bn, a 20 per cent YoY decrease primarily driven by weaker gross margins due to lower retention prices during the period as reported by IMS Research.

Key Highlights of 2QFY26 results show that sales (in line with market expectations) were recorded at PKR10.5bn, flat YoY, as higher volumes (up 11 per cent YoY) were offset by weaker retention prices during the quarter.

KOHC’s profitability remains robust despite margin compression during the year, which has reduced the prominence of its previous royalty advantage. The company continues to reinvest its sizable cash balances into strategic growth initiatives, including a 28.5MW coal power plant expected to come online by the end of FY26 to bolster earnings.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan