Plans to extend the Hope Cement Works in Derbyshire, England — the UK’s largest cement plant — could create over 230 jobs, the company has said in a planning application.

The proposals cover an expansion of the existing cement works near the village of Hope in the Peak District National Park, where tighter planning restrictions have historically limited industrial growth.

According to reports, the development would involve new facilities and infrastructure designed to support increased production and modernise the site’s operations. Breedon, which owns and operates the Hope Cement Works, has indicated that the project could support 230 or more direct jobs across construction and ongoing operations once fully implemented.

Local media have noted that different parts of the proposal reference various employment figures, with some elements suggesting around 200 jobs associated with development over two sites linked to the works.

Hope Cement Works sits adjacent to its own limestone and shale quarries and supplies a significant portion of cement for the UK market. Its location within a national park means that planning approval requires careful assessment of environmental and landscape impacts alongside economic benefits.