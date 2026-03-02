Advertisement

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has urged “all-out” efforts to boost cement production during a visit to the Sangwon Cement Complex in North Hwanghae Province, according to state news agency KCNA.

The visit followed the conclusion of the ninth congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, which outlined the country’s policy priorities for the coming years, including continued emphasis on large-scale construction projects.

KCNA reported that Kim praised the plant for exceeding previous peak production levels on an annual basis and called for renewed efforts to support national development. “Let us make an all-out effort again for the good of our great country and advance forward vigorously,” he was quoted as saying.

The Sangwon Cement Complex has an annual production capacity of around 2Mta and is regarded as a key supplier for major state-led construction initiatives. In recent years, it has supported projects including the development of 50,000 apartments in Pyongyang and other urban infrastructure schemes.

The inspection marked Kim’s first on-site visit to an industrial facility since the party congress. During the gathering, the leadership signalled plans to expand construction activity nationwide, underlining the continued strategic importance of domestic cement production to North Korea’s development agenda.