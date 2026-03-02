Advertisement

Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) has signed a US$1bn agreement with China’s Sinoma International Engineering to construct new plants and expand existing facilities across seven African countries.

The agreement, signed in Lagos, covers 12 projects and forms part of Dangote Cement’s plan to increase its total production capacity to 80Mta by 2030.

The projects include a new integrated production line in Nigeria with a satellite grinding unit, as well as new lines in Ethiopia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Sierra Leone and Cameroon. The programme also includes brownfield expansions at existing Nigerian plants in Itori, Apapa, Lekki, Port Harcourt and Onne.

Sinoma International Engineering will oversee construction, plant expansions and modernisation initiatives, aimed at strengthening production efficiency and regional distribution networks.

Dangote Group founder and president Aliko Dangote described the projects as critical to optimising assets and meeting growing demand across Africa’s construction markets. The expansion is intended to reinforce Dangote Cement’s market position while supporting export growth and operational efficiencies.

The investment aligns with the wider Dangote Group Vision 2030 strategy, which targets US$100bn in annual revenue across its industrial businesses.