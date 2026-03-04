Advertisement

Moroccan-headquartered group CIMAF has been selected to acquire Chad’s national cement company Société Nationale de Ciment (SONACIM), after what has been described as a competitive bidding contest. The company will be named CIM-TCHAD SA.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, in the presence of government officials responsible for trade and finance, on 27 February. According to the government the new ownership will improve the sector’s competitiveness and better support major infrastructure developments in Chad.

It is anticipated that CIMAF’s involvement will promote plant modernisation and increase capacity to meet growing domestic demand, driven by urbanisation and real estate development.

SONACIM operates the 0.2Mta Baoré integrated facility. CIMAF subsidiary CIMAF Tchad also operates a 0.5Mta grinding plant in Lamadji, near N'Djamena.