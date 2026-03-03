Advertisement

Lafarge France has signed the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contract with Air Liquide for the eCapt-Rhône du Teil project — a decisive milestone in the development of this major decarbonisation initiative.

The FEED phase covers the advanced engineering studies required to prepare a large-scale industrial project, including technical plans and diagrams, detailed specifications, and cost estimates. It lays the groundwork for construction and future operations.

Throughout the year, engineering teams will design and model the future CO 2 capture facility at the Le Teil plant’s white cement kiln. The installation is scheduled to enter service in 2029.

Once operational, the facility will capture 200,000t of CO 2 annually. The captured carbon will be transported by rail to the Roches-Roussillon platform in Isère, where it will be combined with renewable hydrogen and converted by Elyse Energy into 150,000t of low-carbon e-methanol each year — representing around 20 per cent of current French demand.

This project will transform CO 2 from Le Teil into a valuable industrial raw material, replacing imported fossil-based molecules and supporting the decarbonisation of maritime transport and the chemical industry.

Lafarge France is proud to contribute to green growth and to the development of a sovereign, renewable chemical industry in France.