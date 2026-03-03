Advertisement

Lafarge Africa Plc, a subsidiary of Chinese company Huaxin Cement, has reported net sales of NGN1.07trn (US$0.71bn) in 2025, up 53 per cent YoY, marking the first time the company has exceeded the NGN1trn revenue threshold.

Operating profit increased 103 per cent to NGN392.1bn, lifting the operating margin to 37 per cent from 28 per cent in 2024. Profit before tax rose 170 per cent to NGN411.3bn, while profit after tax climbed 173 per cent to NGN273.1bn. Earnings per share improved to NGN16.96 from NGN6.22 in the previous year.

In the fourth quarter, net sales rose 32 per cent to NGN285.8bn, with profit before tax up 68 per cent to NGN98.0bn.

The company attributed the performance to volume growth, improved plant stability and enhanced distribution efficiency, alongside disciplined cost management.

During the year, Lafarge Africa launched ECOCrete, described as Nigeria’s first low-carbon ready-mix concrete, offering a minimum 20 per cent reduction in carbon emissions. The launch followed the introduction of ECOPlanet cement in western Nigeria, which accounted for more than 50 per cent of cement sales in the region in the fourth quarter.

The company also commissioned a new automated ready-mix facility in Lekki, Lagos, and announced expansion plans for its Ashakacem plant in Gombe State and Sagamu plant in Ogun State. Upon completion, total installed capacity is expected to rise to 14Mta.

Looking ahead, Lafarge Africa said it expects Nigeria’s infrastructure and construction sector to maintain positive momentum in 2026, supported by moderating macroeconomic headwinds and recovering demand.