International Cement Group (ICG) posted net profit attributable to shareholders of US$60.0m for the year ended 31 December 2025, compared with US$135,000 in the previous year.

Revenue increased 47 per cent year-on-year to US$378.8m, supported by higher selling prices and increased volumes from its Kazakhstan operations amid strong construction demand. The company cited favourable government policies and rising Chinese investment in Kazakhstan as key drivers of cement consumption.

Gross profit rose 60 per cent to US$146.3m, with the gross margin improving to 39 per cent from 36 per cent in 2024. Selling and distribution expenses remained stable despite higher volumes, reflecting continued operational efficiency.

Other expenses declined by US$22.7m, largely due to the absence of a US$25.3m net foreign exchange loss recorded in FY24.

Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to 1.046 cents from 0.002 cents in the prior year. Net cash generated from operating activities reached US$104.6m, up from US$64.7m in 2024, while cash and cash equivalents rose to US$12.3m at year-end.

Chief executive Zhang Zengtao said the group’s expanded capacity and market presence position it to meet infrastructure-led demand in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan while maintaining capital efficiency.