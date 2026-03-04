Advertisement

A leading research house says Pakistan’s cement industry should remain largely insulated from the Middle East crisis. AKD Research noted the sector’s strong recent performance and expects momentum to continue.

In February 2026, industry offtakes rose 13 per cent YoY to 4.2Mt, driven by a 38 per cent jump in export dispatches that highlights robust overseas demand. Northern Pakistan also saw recovering cement prices amid improving domestic demand, a trend analysts say will support gross margins for cement producers.

Despite regional military tensions, the sector faces limited risk because rising local coal supplies in major importing countries are expected to keep coal prices stable and preserve companies’ ability to pass on costs. Separately, elevated tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan—stemming from allegations of terrorist infiltration from Kabul—remain a sensitive bilateral issue since mid-October last year.

Overall, stakeholders are optimistic about growth, citing stronger domestic demand and solid export performance.



By Abdul Rab Saddiqi, Pakistan