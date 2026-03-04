Advertisement

Yanbu Cement Co reported higher revenue in 2025, supported by increased sales volumes, although profitability remained under pressure during the year.

According to the company’s financial results filed with the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), revenue rose to around SAR1.06bn (US$283m) in 2025, representing growth of roughly 18 per cent compared with the previous year.

However, earlier interim results indicated that net profit declined during much of the year due to weaker margins. In the 9M25, Yanbu Cement recorded net profit of SAR79.9m, down 38 per cent YoY, as lower selling prices and higher fuel and production costs weighed on profitability.

Despite the margin pressure, the company maintained shareholder returns. The board approved a cash dividend of SAR0.75 per share for the second half of 2025, equivalent to approximately SAR118m in total distribution.

Yanbu Cement is one of Saudi Arabia’s established cement producers and supplies the western region of the country, including major infrastructure and construction projects.