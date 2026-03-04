Advertisement

Despite the challenges posed by Hurricane Melissa, Caribbean Cement Co Ltd (CCC) reported a landmark financial year ending December 2025. The island’s sole cement manufacturer achieved record revenues of US$31.5bn, marking a 13 per cent increase over 2024. This growth was primarily driven by a significant US$42 m capacity expansion that boosted annual production from 1Mt to 1.3Mt.

The fiscal year was a tale of two halves. The first six months saw margins compressed to 33 per cent due to planned kiln maintenance and expansion costs. However, the investment paid off in the second half, with the completed infrastructure driving gross margins up to 47 per cent. Consequently, while net profit remained flat at US$5.9bn, operating earnings rose to US$7.9bn, and earnings before taxation grew by five per cent to reach US$8.1bn.

Operationally, CCC hit a major milestone of 1000 consecutive days without a lost-time safety incident. Looking ahead, the Cemex majority-owned company is shifting its focus toward a robust export strategy. By leveraging its increased kiln efficiency and lower energy intensity, CCC aims to expand its regional footprint, optimise its new capacity, and generate vital foreign currency for Jamaica.

The company’s balance sheet remains strong, with total assets growing to US$46.9bn. Even after investing US$4.6bn in capital projects and paying US$1.7bn in dividends, CCC concluded the year with US$11.6bn in cash, positioning it to lead Jamaica’s post-hurricane rebuilding efforts and broader national development.