Cemex UK has officially reopened its Dove Holes Building Products facility in Derbyshire following the successful completion of a significant investment programme. This strategic initiative has modernised the plant’s operational processes, ensuring the site remains at the forefront of the construction materials industry.

The investment was executed in two distinct phases. The first phase, concluded in February 2025, introduced advanced void packing systems. This technology provides an easier-to-handle solution for transporting both dense and lightweight concrete blocks while significantly reducing the environmental impact by minimising the need for timber pallets.

The second phase, finalised this month, required a temporary facility shutdown to accommodate the installation of state-of-the-art machinery. Key upgrades include a new Rekers concrete press, which allows Cemex to manufacture a wider variety of block sizes and develop innovative new products. Additionally, a SKAKO Concrete batching mixer was integrated, offering improved health and safety features, increased energy efficiency, and advanced functionalities for higher-quality production.

Beyond machinery, the plant has integrated an innovative water recycling system to manage natural resources more effectively and upgraded its automated systems to streamline manufacturing reliability.



Lex Russell, Materials Managing Director at Cemex UK, stated that this vital investment future-proofs the plant. He highlighted that the modern systems enhance employee safety, increase site efficiency, and support Cemex’s wider commitment to sustainability while expanding their range of high-performance concrete solutions.