A familiar sight returned to the Port of Pensacola this morning: the M/V Girt Cement IV is back for its first of multiple planned visits this year, delivering imported Tamuin Type IL cement for Port tenant Cemex. This shipment is supporting three of the biggest construction projects happening in our community right now.

• Darrell Gooden Stadium at UWF: The Argos' new home, expanding from 3,800 to 7500 seats, with the first kickoff planned for Fall 2027.

• Pensacola's first-ever Costco: A 172,580ft2 warehouse coming to East Nine Mile Road this summer, reportedly the largest Costco ever built in Florida.

• The I-10 expansion: A US$236m FDOT project widening I-10 to six lanes and reconstructing the Highway 29 interchange, used by 62,000 drivers every single day.

Every time this vessel docks, it's bringing the materials that build the places Pensacola residents will be enjoying for decades to come. That's what makes Cemex more than a tenant. They're an active, invested member of this community, and the Port of Pensacola is proud to call them a partner.