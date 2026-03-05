Advertisement

Saipem and Capsol Technologies ASA have signed a non-exclusive cooperation agreement to co-develop carbon capture projects using Hot Potassium Carbonate (HPC) technology. The partnership aims to provide large industrial emitters in hard-to-abate sectors with a reliable, cost-competitive, and easily integrated solution for reducing CO 2 emissions.



The collaboration unites Capsol’s energy-efficient capture technology with Saipem’s extensive experience in delivering complex energy infrastructure. This agreement builds upon their existing relationship at the Stockholm Exergi bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) plant, where Saipem serves as the lead contractor utilising Capsol’s technical solutions.



By combining their strengths, the two companies will offer standardised and modular designs for future bids and tenders. This strategic alliance is designed to simplify the procurement process for industrial customers and speed up the global deployment of large-scale carbon removal technology.

4Q25 results

Capsol Technologies announced 4Q25 gross profits of NOK4.1m (US$0.633m) compared to NOK11.8m in 3Q driven by conclusion of CapsolGo® campaign in the middle of the quarter leading to lower utilisation.

Cement is a key demand driver for Capsol in Europe with 8Mta of financial investment decisions (FIDs) expected by 2030. The carbon capture provider expects to realise 11Mta in pipelines across 11 sites. Projects include working with Holcim, Schwenk and Dyckerhoff.