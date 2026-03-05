Advertisement

China Shanshui Cement Group reported a sharp increase in losses for the year ended 31 December 2025 as revenue and sales volumes declined amid continued weakness in China’s cement sector.

The company recorded operating revenue of RMB11.56bn (US$1.6bn) in 2025, down 20.3 per cent from RMB14.51bn in 2024.

Loss from operations reached RMB517.5m compared with an operating profit of RMB182.4m in the previous year, while loss attributable to equity shareholders widened to RMB983.0m from RMB140.6m in 2024. Basic loss per share stood at RMB0.23.

The weaker performance reflected declining demand and lower selling prices across China’s cement market. Total cement and clinker sales volumes fell 17 per cent year-on-year to 42.97Mt during the period, while average cement prices also declined.

Revenue from cement sales, which accounted for more than 80 per cent of the group’s total turnover, decreased 19.2 per cent to RMB9.51bn. Clinker revenue fell by 30.8 per cent to RMB1.04bn, while revenue from concrete declined by 37.3 per cent.

Regionally, Shandong remained the company’s largest market, contributing around 57.9 per cent of total revenue, followed by northeastern China with 26.5 per cent.

China Shanshui said the operating environment remained challenging during 2025 as the country’s property sector continued to contract and fixed asset investment growth slowed. According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, national cement output fell to 1.69bn tonnes in 2025, representing a 6.9 per cent year-on-year decline and the lowest level since 2010.

The group’s core activities remain focused on the manufacture and sale of cement, clinker and concrete across regional markets including Shandong, northeastern China, Shanxi and Xinjiang.