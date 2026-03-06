Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Vietnam jumped strongly in the first month of 2026. According to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA) domestic dispatches rose a notable 94 per cent YoY to 7.309Mt, up from 3.767Mt in January 2025. Of this total, VICEM delivered 2.031Mt, up 94 per cent YoY, while other VNCA members saw a 102 per cent YoY increase to 1.257Mt. Non-members reported a 92 per cent YoY increase to 4.02Mt.

Export volumes jumped 72 per cent to 3.794Mt, with clinker exports up 62 per cent YoY to 1.620Mt, while cement exports increased 79 per cent YoY to 2.174Mt. VICEM members reported cement and clinker exports of 141,110t and 66,798t, respectively. Other VNCA members reported cement and clinker exports of 310,155t and 33,000t, respectively. Non-members noted 1.519Mt of cement exports and 1.723Mt of clinker exports.

The USA, Singapore and the Philippines were the key cement export destinations in 1M25, accounting for around 300,000t each. Cote d’Ivoire was the main clinker destination with almost 700,000t, followed by Bangladesh at around 250,000Mt).