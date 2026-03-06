Advertisement

TITAN Group has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent of Traçim Çimento, strengthening its presence in the greater Istanbul cement market in Türkiye.

The transaction, first announced in December 2025, includes a modern integrated cement plant with an annual production capacity of approximately 2.5Mt. The facility serves the growing Marmara region while also offering export potential to neighbouring markets and the US.

Traçim also holds a permit for a second integrated production line that would add a further 2.5Mt of cement capacity, potentially making it the largest production site in TITAN’s portfolio. The acquisition supports the group’s TITAN Forward 2029 strategy, which focuses on expanding core production capacity, optimising the company’s geographic footprint and strengthening supply chain flexibility.

Alongside the acquisition, TITAN has signed an agreement with Caba Energy Group to establish a joint venture for a 100MW solar power project currently under construction. TITAN will invest EUR34m for a 50 per cent share in the renewable energy project.

Following completion of the plant and solar facility, the combined operations are expected to contribute more than EUR120m in annual sales and over EUR50m in EBITDA by 2027.

TITAN said the investment would also support plant upgrades and capacity development as it strengthens its position in western Türkiye’s Marmara region, where the group already operates a grinding plant and pozzolana quarry.