INSEE Cement, Sri Lanka’s premier fully integrated cement manufacturer, has officially resumed limestone rail transportation from its Aruwakkalu quarry to the Puttalam production plant. The vital logistics link was restored on 18 February following extensive repairs to infrastructure damaged by the recent Cyclone Ditwah.

The cyclone had severely impacted a 3km stretch of the railway, including a bridge, forcing a total suspension of rail deliveries. As the only company in Sri Lanka to operate a dedicated rail logistics system—utilising a track leased from Sri Lanka Railways—the disruption posed a significant challenge to the manufacturer's supply chain.

The Aruwakkalu quarry, situated roughly 40km from the plant, serves as the primary source of raw materials for the company’s leading brands, including INSEE Sanstha and Mahaweli Marine Plus. Company officials expressed relief at the restoration, noting that the daily rail service is the "lifeline" of their manufacturing process and essential for supporting the nation's ongoing infrastructure and construction projects.



