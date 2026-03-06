Advertisement

Dangote Cement has sold 10 per cent of its Senegalese subsidiary to the government, strengthening the state's participation in the strategic industrial sector while consolidating the group’s local activities. This structural change, reflected in the group's 2025 annual report, reduces Dangote’s direct stake from 99.99 per cent to 89.99 per cent, making the government in Dakar a minority shareholder in one of the country's leading cement plants.



The state's acquisition comes during a period of deteriorating operational conditions for the subsidiary. Revenues generated in Senegal fell from NGN192.2bn (US$138.6m) in 2024 to NGN151bn in 2025, representing a contraction of 21.4 per cent. This decline is primarily attributable to a 19.8 per cent drop in sales volumes, which amounted to 1.2Mt for the fiscal year.



For Dangote, the operation secures its institutional foothold in one of West Africa's most dynamic markets. For Dakar, the investment aligns with a strategy of increased participation in the national economy at a time when demand for construction materials remains driven by major urbanisation and public infrastructure programmes.