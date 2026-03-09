Advertisement

Argentina-based cement producer Loma Negra reported weaker financial results for both the fourth quarter and full year 2025, reflecting tighter margins and a slower-than-expected recovery in domestic cement demand.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net revenues reached ARS225.2bn (US$152m), down 1.7 per cent YoY, mainly due to a 4.4 per cent decline in revenues from the company’s core cement segment. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA fell 33.4 per cent to ARS44.3bn, while the EBITDA margin declined to 19.7 per cent from 29.0 per cent in the same period of 2024.

Net profit for the quarter stood at ARS5.9bn, compared with ARS29.1bn a year earlier, reflecting weaker operating performance and losses in financial results.

For the full year 2025, net revenues decreased 7.8 per cent to ARS848.1bn (US$606m). Adjusted EBITDA declined 24.0 per cent year-on-year to ARS181.0bn (US$146m), while the EBITDA margin contracted to 21.3 per cent from 25.9 per cent in 2024. Net profit fell sharply to ARS22.8bn, an 88.7 per cent decline compared with the previous year.

Cement, masonry cement and lime sales volumes increased 2.5 per cent in 2025 to 5.02Mt, although fourth-quarter volumes declined slightly by 1.2 per cent to 1.29Mt as the recovery in construction activity slowed in the second half of the year.

CEO Sergio Faifman said that while cement volumes had improved, the rebound remained slower than expected as economic and political uncertainty continued to affect demand. However, he noted that the company expects profitability to recover in 2026 as market conditions improve.

During 2025 the company also introduced a new 25kg cement bag across its operations and published its fifth sustainability report outlining progress on emissions reduction, energy efficiency and circular economy initiatives.