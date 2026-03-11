Russian cement trade association Soyuzcement has admitted two new members following unanimous approval at the organisation’s general meeting. Volga Cement and Magma Cement have joined the union, which represents cement producers across the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Volga Cement operates a modern dry-process cement plant in Volsk, Saratov region. Construction of the facility began in 2007 and it was commissioned in 2013. The plant has a nominal production capacity of 1Mta of cement. According to CEO Artur Arutyunyan, output exceeded this level in 2025, with production surpassing 1Mt during the year.

Magma Cement operates a full-cycle cement plant in the Dubensky district of the Republic of Mordovia. The plant, constructed with the participation of Chinese engineering companies Sinoma Rus and CBMI, was commissioned in 2025 following an investment of around RUB20bn. The facility has a production capacity of 1.2Mt/yr of cement and employs 189 people. The company expects cement sales of around 1Mt in 2026 and is planning to install an alternative fuel combustion unit during the year.

Daria Martynkina, executive director of Soyuzcement, said the addition of the two producers would strengthen cooperation within the industry and support initiatives aimed at improving the sustainability and competitiveness of the cement sector across the region.