Advertisement

Humboldt Wedag India has celebrated a significant milestone with the successful commissioning of the 10,000tpd clinkerisation line at UltraTech Cement’s Nathdwara plant, completed in September 2025. The project represents a major advancement in large-capacity clinker production, combining scale with strong operational reliability and process efficiency from the very first day of operation.

The achievement reflects the combined strength of the KHD–HWI engineering, equipment supply, site support, and commissioning teams, who worked in close coordination with UltraTech and project partners. Delivering a project of this magnitude required extensive planning, technical problem-solving, and sustained on-site commitment, often under demanding timelines and complex working conditions.

The commissioning of Nathdwara Line 3 demonstrates how large-scale cement manufacturing facilities can be delivered successfully through deep collaboration, disciplined execution, and robust technical expertise. It stands as another example of HW India’s capability to support high-capacity, next-generation cement production infrastructure.

Congratulations are extended to all engineering, project management, and site commissioning teams, as well as the partners whose efforts made this accomplishment possible. The organisation looks ahead to achieving many more large-capacity commissioning successes in the future.