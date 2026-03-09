Advertisement

Cool Planet Technologies has showcased the effectiveness of its membrane-based carbon capture system with live demonstrations at its pilot plant in Grimsby, United Kingdom. Visitors from cement, lime and steel industries saw real-time carbon dioxide readings before and after capture, monitored continuously by Vaisala MGP241 inline probes. The demonstrations provided clear verification that CPT’s system is achieving capture rates within one per cent of predicted performance.

Founded in twenty nineteen to address the urgent need for scalable decarbonisation, CPT is commercialising membrane technology developed with Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon. The flat-sheet PolyActive™ membranes require no chemicals, offer long service life and deliver strong efficiency in compact modules. At the Grimsby site, two modules operating in series can capture up to thirty-seven thousand tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, with Vaisala probes measuring concentrations at every stage to ensure accuracy and reliability.

The demonstrations come as CPT prepares to commission its 10,000tpa carbon capture plant at Höver, where operations are due to begin in the second quarter of twenty twenty-six. The company aims for ninety-five per cent carbon dioxide recovery and plans, with Holcim, to scale up to a full-site system capable of capturing around eight hundred thousand tonnes annually. CPT says trust in verified performance will be essential for decarbonising hard-to-abate industries.