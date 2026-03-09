Advertisement

The Indonesia Cement Association (ASPERSSI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of West Java Province to support the development of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) from municipal waste for use in cement production.

The agreement, signed on 26 February 2026 in Bandung and witnessed by Governor Dedi Mulyadi, aims to accelerate sustainable waste management in the province by converting municipal solid waste into alternative fuel for cement kilns.

The partnership includes plans to develop RDF production programmes, strengthen supporting infrastructure and technology, and identify cement plants in West Java capable of acting as RDF offtakers. Producers operating in the region, including SBI (Semen Indonesia Group), Indocement and Semen Jawa, are expected to participate.

Around 20 cities across Indonesia already operate RDF facilities, including five in West Java, while a further eight cities in the province are currently developing RDF projects.

ASPERSSI estimates that by 2030 the cement industry in West Java alone could absorb around 2800tpd of RDF, supporting both municipal waste reduction and the sector’s efforts to increase the use of alternative fuels.