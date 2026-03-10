UltraTech Cement has appointed Jayant Dua as Managing Director (designate), effective 1 April 2026, with plans for him to assume the role of Managing Director from 1 January 2027.

The appointment follows the scheduled completion of the term of current Managing Director K C Jhanwar on 31 December 2026.

According to a stock exchange filing, the company’s board approved Dua’s appointment at its meeting on 6 March. Dua will join UltraTech as Senior Management Personnel from 1 April 2026 and will also serve as Additional Director, Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel for a four-year term from 1 January 2027 to 31 December 2030, subject to shareholder approval.

UltraTech noted that Dua brings 37 years of professional experience. He joined the Aditya Birla Group in 1996 within its cement business and has since held a range of leadership roles across the group’s portfolio, including positions in insulators, insurance, Century Cement and the chlor-alkali sector. In 2023 he was appointed Business Head – Renewables and Textiles.

Dua holds an engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, an MBA from the International Management Institute New Delhi, and has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.