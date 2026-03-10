Saudi Cement Co (SCC) reported a decline in profitability for the year ended 31 December 2025, reflecting lower average selling prices despite higher sales volumes.

The company posted sales revenue of SAR1.67bn (US$445m), broadly stable compared with SAR1.68bn in 2024. However, net profit attributable to shareholders fell by 13.8 per cent to SAR363.7m, down from SAR421.9m in the previous year.

Gross profit declined to SAR603m, compared with SAR667.4m in 2024, while operating profit decreased by 13.1 per cent to SAR402.1m. Earnings per share fell to SAR2.38, from SAR2.76 a year earlier.

SCC said the decline in revenue was due to lower average selling prices, despite an increase in the total quantities sold during the year.

The company added that the reduction in net profit was primarily attributable to lower selling prices, reduced other income and a lower share of profit from an associate, as well as higher zakat expenses. These factors were partly offset by lower selling and distribution expenses and reduced finance costs.