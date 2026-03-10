Sagar Cements plans to invest INR10bn (US$120m) over the next three years to support environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives across its operations.

The investment forms part of the company’s Business Plan 2030 and will focus on renewable energy, energy efficiency improvements, technology upgrades and greater use of alternative fuels across its six plants.

“Sagar Cements has developed a comprehensive Business Plan 2030, which includes forecasting investments across six plants aligned with ESG Roadmap targets 2030,” said S Sreekanth Reddy, Joint Managing Director.

Advertisement

The company aims to increase the share of green electricity in its power consumption to 50 per cent by 2030, while reducing specific electricity consumption to 65kWh/t of cement, from around 73kWh/t currently.

Green power accounted for 18 per cent of total electricity consumption in FY2026, supported by the commissioning of new solar capacity at Gudipadu and Dachepalli, bringing the group’s total green energy capacity to 36MW, including solar, waste heat recovery and hydro power.