Cement deliveries in Morocco dropped 12.6 per cent YoY to 1,048,338t in February 2026 from 1,199,868t in February 2025, according to the APC data published by the country’s Ministry of National Territorial Development, Urban Planning, Housing and Urban Policy.

Deliveries to the wholesale segment were down 17.5 per cent YoY to 546,214t from 662,247t while the ready-mix concrete segment saw a 2.6 per cent YoY decline in deliveries to 284,411t from 292,089t in February 2025. Dispatches to the prefabricated concrete segment saw the largest contraction, of 22.7 per cent YoY to 97,997t from 126,844t in February 2025. The building market was supplied with 35,566t, down 7.2 per cent YoY from 38,343t while deliveries to the mortar segment were down 5.6 per cent YoY to 4850t from 5137t. The infrastructure market was the sole segment that saw increased dispatches, up 5.4 per cent YoY to 79,299t in February 2026 from 75,207t.

January-February 2026

In the January-February 2026 period, deliveries in the Moroccan market fell 15.8 per cent YoY to 2,092,631t from 2,485,482t in the 2M25.

Dispatches to the wholesale segment, the largest market, dropped 21.1 per cent YoY to 1,080,084t in the 2M26 from 1,368,867t in the 2M25, while dispatches to the prefabricated concrete segment fell 18.3 per cent YoY to 217,497t from 266,191t.

A 7.2 per cent YoY decrease was noted both in the ready-mix concrete and the building segment over the same period. The ready-mix concrete market dispatches fell to 558,667t from 601,833t while in the building market deliveries were down to 70,646t from 76,122t. Deliveries to infrastructure slipped 4.6 per cent YoY to 155,322t in the 2M26 from 162,7446t. The mortars segment was the only one that saw growth: deliveries were up 7.1 per cent YoY to 10,415t from 9721t in the 2M25.