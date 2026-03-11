The 2026 Great Lakes shipping season has officially commenced in Alpine this with the arrival of the ‘Samuel de Champlain’s Innovation’. The specialised tug and barge docked at Amrize shortly after 1pm to load the year’s first shipment of Portland cement, destined for Detroit.

Amrize Plant Manager Jeff Scott highlighted the significance of the maritime operations, noting that 90 per cent of the plant's 2.2Mta of cement is transported by water. "Vessel shipping is the most efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly method we have," Scott stated. The Alpena facility, a historic powerhouse since 1907, remains a critical hub, supplying roughly one-third of the cement used across Michigan, Chicago, and Milwaukee.

As the industry ramps up, more vessels are expected shortly; the SS Alpena is scheduled for Friday, with the Integrity arriving early next week. While local Alpena traffic is moving, broader regional trade will expand further when the Soo Locks are scheduled to open on 25 March. With a busy season ahead, Amrize continues its legacy as a cornerstone of North American building materials, ensuring the vital binding agent for regional construction reaches its 11 maritime terminals.