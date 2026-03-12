Ecocem is one of over 100 companies to sign an open letter to heads of state and Government calling on EU leaders to maintain a strong and credible EU Emissions Trading System.

Coordinated by Business for CBAM coalition, Cleantech for Europe, Corporate Leaders Groups and We Mean Business Coalition, the letter underscores why the ETS remains central to Europe’s competitiveness, investment certainty and industrial decarbonisation. The open letter cites the conclusions of the Draghi report on the competitiveness of the European industry remain valid.

Ecocem believes that a robust EU ETS is essential to driving industrial transformation. “The EU ETS is a competitiveness engine for Europe as well as being the cornerstone of the EU’s decarbonisation framework,” said the Open letter.

Moreover, “the upcoming revision of the EU ETS offers an opportunity to. Improve its design in very targeted ways, while remaining crystal clear on the trajectory.”

The Irish cement producer claims that its low-carbon cement technology is commercially viable without a green premium, but a slower phase-out of free allocations weakens the incentive for the sector to follow at pace.

“Any slowdown in the current ETS trajectory impacts the desire, not the ability, to decarbonise,” claims Ecocem.

The signatories have urged the European Council to adopt a clear statement at the European Council of 19-20 March that “removes for investors and markets any ambiguity about Europe’s path towards energy security, competitiveness and decarbonisation.”