Holcim has signed an agreement to expand in Latin America by acquiring building materials and solutions operations in Colombia from Cemex that represent projected 2026 net sales of around US$360m. The transaction will expand Holcim’s operational footprint in the country by adding more than 20 production sites.

The production sites include Caracolito cement plant, Santa Rosa grinding station, as well as more than 20 ready-mix concrete, aggregates, mortars and admixtures plants for US$485m. The acquisition will complement Holcim’s existing operations in Colombia, which include one cement plant in Nobsa, eight ready-mix concrete plants, one admixtures plant and one aggregates plant, as well as more than 150 Disensa retail stores. The transaction with Holcim is currently expected to close at the end of the year, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Miljan Gutovic, Holcim CEO: “This acquisition will strengthen Holcim's presence in Colombia and accelerate growth in the attractive region of Latin America in line with our NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. Expanding our footprint in the country, these assets complement our existing portfolio.”

The transaction value of US$485m represents a pro forma 2026 EBITDA multiple of around five times after run-rate synergies of around US$30m expected to be realised in year three. It is earnings per share (EPS) accretive in year one and return on invested capital (ROIC) accretive in year three.

Advertisement

Cemex Colombia commented that the divestment is expected to take place through several separate transactions with different parties, for a combined purchase price of approximately US$555 million, at an approximate 10x multiple of 2025 EBITDA.

Cemex is currently negotiating with other third parties the sale of remaining assets in the same general geographic area that were not included in the transaction with Holcim, which the company expects to generate approximately US$70m in additional proceeds.



Following the completion of these transactions, Cemex will retain two cement plants (Maceo and Cúcuta) in Colombia, with a total installed capacity of 1.6 Mta, as well as a grinding mill (Clemencia), ready-mix concrete plants, and aggregates quarries.