Cementir Holding reported improved profitability in 2025 despite slightly lower revenue, supported by higher cement volumes and operational efficiencies across several markets.

According to the company’s consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2025, revenue declined by 2.8 per cent to EUR1.64bn (US$1.89bn), compared with EUR1.69bn in 2024. However, EBITDA increased by 7.9 per cent to EUR439.5m, while group net profit rose by 2.4 per cent to EUR206.4m.

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the effects of hyperinflation in Türkiye and certain non-recurring items, EBITDA reached EUR460.2m, up 15.3 per cent, while net profit increased by 9.9 per cent to EUR245.9m.

Total cement, white cement and clinker sales volumes rose by 3.1 per cent to 11.05Mt, while aggregates volumes increased by 3.4 per cent to 10.4Mt. Ready-mixed concrete volumes declined by 4.8 per cent to 4.34Mm3.

The company said the revenue decline mainly reflected the strengthening of the euro against key currencies, particularly the Turkish lira, which weighed on reported results despite higher volumes.

Francesco Caltagirone Jr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “2025 was a year of consolidation for our Group. We optimized our industrial footprint and delivered higher profitability and return on capital, despite results being affected by the strengthening of the Euro against all reference currencies, and in particular against the Turkish lira.”

Cementir ended the year with net cash of EUR465.1m, compared with EUR290.4m at the end of 2024, reflecting strong cash generation during the period.

Looking ahead, the group expects 2026 revenue of around EUR1.7bn, supported by price increases aligned with inflation and a modest recovery in volumes during the second half of the year. Recurring EBITDA is forecast at EUR400-420m.