Asia Cement Corp (ACC) reported consolidated net profit of NT$10.03bn (US$315m) for the 2025 financial year, marking the eighth consecutive year the company has recorded annual profit above NT$10bn.

The results were approved by the company’s board of directors as part of its audited FY2025 financial report.

ACC said its vertically integrated cement value chain—spanning mining, clinker production, cement, ready-mix concrete, precast products and construction engineering—continues to underpin its core business. The group has also expanded into sectors including power generation, steel, transportation and energy storage in an effort to diversify revenue and reduce exposure to construction market cycles.

In 2025, non-cement businesses and investments accounted for 37.68 per cent of the company’s net operating profit, highlighting the growing contribution of its diversified portfolio alongside the recovery of its core cement operations.

The company has also continued to develop circular economy initiatives centred on cement kiln co-processing. Since introducing its “Waste-to-Treasure” programme in 2019, ACC said it has utilised a cumulative 2.68Mt of alternative raw materials and fuels by the end of 2025, delivering an estimated 870,000t of CO 2 -equivalent emissions reductions.

ACC also completed carbon footprint verification across its entire product range, becoming the first cement producer in Taiwan to achieve full certification across all product types. The company said this positions it to supply low-carbon materials as government green procurement policies for public infrastructure projects expand.

The group’s sustainability performance has also been recognised internationally. ACC has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for three consecutive years and received an “A” rating in the CDP Climate Change assessment, placing it among the top-performing companies globally for climate governance.

Looking ahead, the company expects cement demand in its domestic market to remain broadly stable, supported by government infrastructure spending and policies promoting low-carbon construction materials. ACC said it will continue to focus on diversification and circular economy initiatives as part of its long-term sustainability strategy.