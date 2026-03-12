LafargeHolcim Bangladesh delivered a strong 34 per cent Profit After Tax (PAT) growth BDT5.108bn (US$41.6m) during CY2025. The revenue also reached BDT29.3bn in 2025, representing a six per cent YoY increase.

Mr Iqbal Chowdhury, CEO of the company said: “In 2025, the broader construction industry faced headwinds from subdued public sector investment and constrained private credit growth. Yet, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh delivered a strong performance. Our ability to achieve volume growth in both the Cement and Aggregates segments is a clear testament to customers' continued confidence in our products and services. I sincerely thank all our employees for their outstanding work and our excellent 2025 results.

"Our commitment to innovation continues to yield results, with specialised cement products such as ‘Water Protect’ and ‘Fair Face’ achieving significant growth - a clear indicator of superior consumer preference and our sustained market leadership. In parallel, our sustainability and diversification initiatives continue to excel. Through Geocycle, we co-processed over 45,000t of non-recyclable resources, successfully replacing 11 per cent of fossil fuels with alternative fuels, thereby driving both environmental stewardship and operational efficiency. While profitability encountered pressure from rising energy costs and market volatility, we have proactively implemented rigorous cost-efficiency measures and strategic pricing reviews to mitigate these headwinds."

Mr Chowdhury added, "We began this year by expanding our specialised product portfolio with the launch of ‘Holcim Coastal Guard’ and ‘Powercrete.’ These targeted solutions for coastal areas and the ready-mix segment reflect our ongoing focus on innovation and meeting the specialised demands of our customers. We remain confident that these actions, coupled with our strategic diversification, will catalyse improved performance and sustained momentum in the quarters to come.”

Advertisement

Outlook

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh is prioritising key strategic pillars to secure and bolster profitability in the upcoming quarters. This commitment includes intensifying operational efficiency, investing in a lower-cost energy mix, including alternative fuels, accelerating product portfolio diversification, and fortifying our pricing strategy. Simultaneously, we are driving forward critical investments in sustainability and digital transformation. These initiatives are designed not only to deliver immediate results but also to cement our long-term competitive advantage and ensure sustained market leadership.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan