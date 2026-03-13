HWI, a Calderys company and premier refractory supplier, officially opened its advanced lightweight monolithics production facility in Fulton, Missouri, on March 12, 2026. This major greenfield investment significantly boosts HWI’s production capacity for premium GREENLITE® products, reinforcing its dedication to providing innovative and sustainable solutions across the Americas. Situated at the company’s Rotary Kiln complex, the facility leverages direct access to high-quality local clay reserves. This vertical integration ensures supply security and consistent material quality. The site features a purpose-built furnace, full robotic automation for packaging, and enhanced material handling capabilities.

This capacity increase is transformative for HWI, enabling dramatically shorter lead times and dedicated make-to-stock inventory. These improvements allow HWI to pursue larger-scale projects previously constrained by tight supplies. Essential for lining heaters and furnaces in petrochemicals, refineries, and power generation, GREENLITE® monolithics offer superior insulation and optimised strength-to-density ratios. These benefits help customers minimise heat loss and reduce CO 2 emissions. Supported by state and local economic development agencies, the project created eleven new jobs, building on HWI’s century-long legacy in Missouri. This opening advances Calderys Group’s growth strategy and demonstrates long-term confidence in North American manufacturing.

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