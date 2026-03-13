

The Wazeho mini cement plant in Nagaland’s Meluri district, India, is set to begin trial operations following its takeover by a private investor in January 2025. This update was highlighted in the Nagaland State Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NSMDCL) Annual Administrative Report for 2025-26, tabled in the State Assembly on 10 March.

The move marks a major milestone in the government's long-standing effort to privatise the facility. Originally a 50tpd unit, the plant was upgraded to a 150tpd capacity in 2008. Despite multiple previous attempts to secure a lease through national and local advertisements, the privatisation process only recently materialised with the current investor.

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Beyond cement, the NSMDCL remains active in the region through its Decorative & Dimensional Stone Plant. This unit extracts limestone to produce slabs, monoliths, and stone furniture. Additionally, following the success of a trial unit for interlocking bricks and hollow blocks, the corporation is now installing higher-capacity machinery to meet rising local demand. These developments signal a renewed push for industrial productivity and resource utilisation in Wazeho.